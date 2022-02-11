Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMA) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,054 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 8.48% of John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.69. The company had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 817. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35. John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $52.01.

