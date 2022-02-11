Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $44.48 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,891 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.2% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $44,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Yale University bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 448,802 shares of company stock valued at $153,532,072. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $300.05. The company had a trading volume of 905,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,353,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.11. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $224.26 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

