Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 72.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,934 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.06. 122,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,322. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $50.04 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.37.

