Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,550,000 after purchasing an additional 758,206 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,891,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,081,000 after purchasing an additional 120,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,456,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,178,000 after acquiring an additional 244,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,451,000 after acquiring an additional 308,706 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,737,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,336,000 after purchasing an additional 347,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $107.84. 2,543,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.57 and its 200 day moving average is $105.75.

