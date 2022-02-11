Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 4,840 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,920. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

