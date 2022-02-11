Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,427 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,427 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $113.81. 7,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,792. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.76 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.78 and a 200 day moving average of $119.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DKS. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

