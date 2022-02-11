Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,211 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,820,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,957,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,462,000 after purchasing an additional 99,675 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,760,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,941,000 after purchasing an additional 73,278 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,746,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,184,000 after purchasing an additional 91,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,541,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,903,000 after purchasing an additional 117,537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $52.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,952. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.64. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $56.82.

