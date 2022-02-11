Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 23,812 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,812 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after acquiring an additional 236,945 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,128,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,141,000 after purchasing an additional 60,808 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,721,000 after acquiring an additional 23,577 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,981,000 after buying an additional 22,109 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 607,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after buying an additional 31,878 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

RQI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.22. 2,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,595. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.