Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,204,000 after acquiring an additional 574,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,612,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,673,000 after purchasing an additional 182,664 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 22.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,289 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,091,000 after acquiring an additional 434,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 38.0% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,968,000 after purchasing an additional 837,553 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.54. 53,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,782. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

