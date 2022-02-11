Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,657,000 after acquiring an additional 239,906 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 201.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 120,678 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 497,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,442,000 after acquiring an additional 27,889 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $5,172,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

MOAT traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.09. 39,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,677. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.47. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.