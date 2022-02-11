Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,795 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.07% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 239.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 595.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 56.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

CMP stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.22.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.74 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -10.56%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

