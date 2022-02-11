Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by GEM Realty Capital

GEM Realty Capital trimmed its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the period. Sun Communities comprises approximately 2.2% of GEM Realty Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. GEM Realty Capital’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUI. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 358.9% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 873,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,769,000 after buying an additional 683,501 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 32.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,178,000 after purchasing an additional 426,478 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth $53,338,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 81.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,580,000 after acquiring an additional 289,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,795,000 after buying an additional 278,517 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.58. 6,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,711. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.43.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

