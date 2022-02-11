SuperFarm Price Reaches $0.94 on Top Exchanges (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00002209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a market cap of $378.43 million and approximately $69.16 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006085 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000133 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00011592 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 404,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars.

