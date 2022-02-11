SuperLauncher Price Tops $0.91 on Top Exchanges (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $21,934.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002149 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00044367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,923.08 or 0.06907316 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,269.62 or 0.99884360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00047276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00049997 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006233 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,327,521 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.