Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) Short Interest Update

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the January 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:STRE remained flat at $$9.73 on Friday. 113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,274. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRE. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III during the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Athanor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

