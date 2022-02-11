SushiSwap (SUSHI) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $526.78 million and approximately $175.24 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for $4.14 or 0.00009734 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00038658 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00102287 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 240,147,476 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

