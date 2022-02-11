Swapcoinz Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swapcoinz has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swapcoinz has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00047128 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.74 or 0.07079311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,609.08 or 0.99983155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00049390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00053259 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Swapcoinz Coin Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io

Swapcoinz Coin Trading

