Swop Price Tops $4.34 on Exchanges (SWOP)

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Swop coin can currently be bought for $4.34 or 0.00010245 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Swop has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Swop has a market capitalization of $9.00 million and $37,244.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00044760 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,897.51 or 0.06838428 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,331.10 or 0.99905904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00046682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00050583 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Swop Profile

Swop’s total supply is 1,981,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,072,294 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Swop Coin Trading

