Syscoin (SYS) 1-Day Volume Tops $32.13 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. Syscoin has a market cap of $518.32 million and approximately $32.13 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.01 or 0.00294865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014572 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001043 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 633,216,490 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

