Tap Achieves Market Cap of $1.05 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Tap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tap has traded up 41.1% against the US dollar. Tap has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $11,172.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00038349 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00102906 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

