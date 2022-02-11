Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $40.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,744 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Tapestry by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 480,517 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $19,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.