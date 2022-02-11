Taraxa (TARA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.18 Million

Taraxa (CURRENCY:TARA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, Taraxa has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Taraxa has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and $1.18 million worth of Taraxa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Taraxa coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00040507 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00103240 BTC.

About Taraxa

Taraxa is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Taraxa’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,343,021,474 coins. Taraxa’s official Twitter account is @taraxa_project . The Reddit community for Taraxa is https://reddit.com/r/Taraxa_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Taraxa is a decentralized infrastructure purpose-built to make informal transaction data clear and trusted. “

Taraxa Coin Trading

