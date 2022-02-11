Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $108.40

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 108.40 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 108.76 ($1.47), with a volume of 165107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.49).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.76) target price on shares of Target Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Target Healthcare REIT alerts:

The company has a market cap of £674.82 million and a PE ratio of 16.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 115.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 117.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Target Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is 0.99%.

About Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL)

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.