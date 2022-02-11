Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,311,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 733,905 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.27% of Tellurian worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TELL. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. Tellurian Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 2.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

In other Tellurian news, Director Claire Harvey purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

