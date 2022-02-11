TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 326,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000.

JAMF stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.14. 506,923 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.45.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01.

In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $5,471,128.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Strosahl sold 15,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $475,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,260 shares of company stock worth $13,280,558 over the last ninety days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JAMF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jamf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

