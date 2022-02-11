TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Takes Position in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 140,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned about 0.27% of AltC Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

NYSE:ALCC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. 523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,674. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC).

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.