TENT (TENT) Price Tops $0.0284 on Top Exchanges

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One TENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $88,258.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TENT has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.68 or 0.00291849 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00082906 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00100586 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000119 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003616 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The official website for TENT is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

