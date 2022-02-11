Terracoin (TRC) Price Hits $0.0413 on Major Exchanges

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $946,110.71 and $1,214.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,529.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.22 or 0.00757640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.30 or 0.00224087 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00022892 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

