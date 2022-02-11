Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Holdings Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,047 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.95% of Territorial Bancorp worth $16,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $353,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 15.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $460,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $636,000. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $25.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.50. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $30.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 26.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

