Tether Gold Price Reaches $1,827.72 on Major Exchanges (XAUT)

Tether Gold (CURRENCY:XAUT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last week, Tether Gold has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $192.91 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,827.72 or 0.04288619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00038739 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00102239 BTC.

Tether Gold Coin Profile

Tether Gold (CRYPTO:XAUT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 105,549 coins. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to . Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Tether Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

