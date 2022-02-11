The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) by 633.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,248 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Beauty Health worth $10,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKIN. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at $434,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,045,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,814,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,526,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,182,000. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

SKIN stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The Beauty Health Company has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SKIN shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

