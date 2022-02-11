The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Cut by Brave Warrior Advisors LLC

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 707,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,350 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 1.8% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $51,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $738,092,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $435,461,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,700 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $536,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,148 shares of company stock worth $57,628,987 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $92.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,282,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $167.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $55.41 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.