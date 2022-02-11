The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Kraft Heinz worth $25,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2,268.9% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 92,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

