The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 18,892 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,892 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.17% of Fluor worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fluor by 1,670.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Fluor by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Fluor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 326,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 49,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $21.69 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.89.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

