The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 89,722 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,886 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 89,722 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.19% of Hudbay Minerals worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HBM shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.98.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $8.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.17. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

