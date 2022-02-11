The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of EPR Properties worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter worth $119,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 340.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.95. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 2,307.87%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

