The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) by 393.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,286 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 120,630 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 2.81% of CB Financial Services worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,309,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. 26.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBFV shares. TheStreet raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of CB Financial Services stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

