The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 18,205 Shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,205 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.83% of C&F Financial worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in C&F Financial by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,887,000. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its stake in C&F Financial by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in C&F Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,024,000. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFFI stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. C&F Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

