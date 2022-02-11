The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,687 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,331 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of First Majestic Silver worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AG. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

Shares of AG opened at $10.53 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $20.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

