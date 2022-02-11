The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,556 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in ICL Group by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,647,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678,119 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ICL Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,359,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ICL Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,121,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,552,000 after acquiring an additional 126,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in ICL Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. ICL Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

ICL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICL Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

