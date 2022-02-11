The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.60.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $864,174.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,364 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INSP opened at $234.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.52. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.18 and a 1 year high of $286.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

