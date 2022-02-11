The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.21 Million Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,756 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 48,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 3.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $40.14 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 115.87%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STAG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

