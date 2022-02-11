The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Omnicell worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMCL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 15,044.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 19,859 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Omnicell by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

In other Omnicell news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total value of $6,959,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,903,633. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicell stock opened at $152.58 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

