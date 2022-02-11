The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,569 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.26% of SilverCrest Metals worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 71,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 81,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SILV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of SILV opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. On average, research analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

