The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 91.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542,980 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,840,000 after buying an additional 824,242 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,037,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,734,000 after buying an additional 545,291 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,759,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,310,000 after buying an additional 42,002 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,653,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,167,000 after acquiring an additional 41,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,583,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,383,000 after acquiring an additional 463,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $75.28 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.04.

