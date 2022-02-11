The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,205 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Macy’s worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

M has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

M stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.96. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

