The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.12% of Red River Bancshares worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRBI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Red River Bancshares by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Red River Bancshares by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Red River Bancshares by 1,394.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI opened at $52.00 on Friday. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.93 and a 52-week high of $65.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $378.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 11.28%. On average, analysts expect that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

