The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,151 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 2.14% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNWB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNWB stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.93. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.48 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.77%.

FNWB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised First Northwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Northwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

First Northwest Bancorp Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

