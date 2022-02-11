The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $3.67 Million in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $320,959,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,897,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,631,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,043,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th.
Sony Group Profile
Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.
