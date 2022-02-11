The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 12,641 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,922,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,925,000 after purchasing an additional 182,850 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 39.9% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter worth $521,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBGS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -163.63%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.